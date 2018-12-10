Former Everton Striker Predicts Why Liverpool Won't Win the Premier League

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Manchester City to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title this season.

The Sky Sports pundit has clarified that his prediction is due to Manchester City possessing a stronger squad than Liverpool, which will enable them to deal with gruelling schedules and injuries better than the Merseyside club.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I just think really when you look at it, if there’s any injuries, you look at the squads and although Liverpool’s squad is strong, I think Manchester City have the stronger squad," Campbell said, via The Express

He did however praise Liverpool for being efficient in the transfer market and for strengthening areas of clear weakness.

 “Everybody before the season started knew that Liverpool had strengthened in the right areas,” 

Campbell then stated that: "Liverpool will probably be the closest to Manchester City."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League after thrashing Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. City only sit a point behind the Reds after losing their first game of the season 2-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. However Campbell has suggested that City's defeat was due to a 'bad day at the office' and that he thoroughly expects the result to be just a blip for Pep's side.


Campbell said: “They didn’t have their shooting boots on and I think that was the difference in the game, Chelsea did, Manchester City didn’t and that’s not usually like Manchester City, they’re a lot more clinical than that."

Manchester City will hope to be more clinical on Saturday as they face Campbell's former side Everton at the Etihad, whereas Liverpool will hope to make a further statement of their title credentials as they play rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)