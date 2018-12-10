Former Everton Striker Predicts Why Liverpool Won't Win the Premier League

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Manchester City to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title this season.

The Sky Sports pundit has clarified that his prediction is due to Manchester City possessing a stronger squad than Liverpool, which will enable them to deal with gruelling schedules and injuries better than the Merseyside club.

"I just think really when you look at it, if there’s any injuries, you look at the squads and although Liverpool’s squad is strong, I think Manchester City have the stronger squad," Campbell said, via The Express

He did however praise Liverpool for being efficient in the transfer market and for strengthening areas of clear weakness.

“Everybody before the season started knew that Liverpool had strengthened in the right areas,”

Campbell then stated that: "Liverpool will probably be the closest to Manchester City."

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League after thrashing Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. City only sit a point behind the Reds after losing their first game of the season 2-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. However Campbell has suggested that City's defeat was due to a 'bad day at the office' and that he thoroughly expects the result to be just a blip for Pep's side.





Campbell said: “They didn’t have their shooting boots on and I think that was the difference in the game, Chelsea did, Manchester City didn’t and that’s not usually like Manchester City, they’re a lot more clinical than that."

Manchester City will hope to be more clinical on Saturday as they face Campbell's former side Everton at the Etihad, whereas Liverpool will hope to make a further statement of their title credentials as they play rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.