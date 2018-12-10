Frenkie de Jong's Father Says Barcelona Would Be the 'Best Decision' as Midfielder Nears Ajax Exit

Frenkie de Jong's father has said Barcelona would be the best move for the Ajax midfielder, after recent reports suggested the 21-year-old was close to a move to PSG.

De Jong has become one of the major transfer stories of the season so far, with several major clubs being credited with interest in his signature after some impressive performances with the Eredivisie side.

Earlier this week, PSG were reported to have been closing in on the signing with a €75m bid, but reports followed that Barcelona remained steadfast in their longstanding interest.





To that end, in the latest update to the saga, the player's father has now spoken out, saying that it's highly likely the midfielder will leave Ajax in the summer - but that Barcelona would be the best option for the Dutch international.

"There's a 95 percent chance he leaves Ajax, and Barça would be the best decision," his father is quoted as saying by VoetbalPrenium (via SPORT).

"He has to decide. He's a clever kid and will make his decision in spring."

His words seem to suggest that while his exit is imminent, de Jong will be staying put until at least the summer - which will come as encouraging news for Ajax as they mount a dual offence on the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League.

Domestically, they sit two points behind PSV, while they have already qualified for the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition, and have a chance of topping the group if they can overcome Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their final group game.