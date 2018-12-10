Hertha Boss Labels Liverpool Loanee Marko Grujic as 'the Best Midfielder in 20 Years at the Club'

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has been described by his Hertha Berlin head coach Pal Dardai as 'one of the best midfielders' in his '22 years at the club'.

The 22-year-old Serbia international scored his first goal for the German side to give Hertha a 1-0 win that lifted them up to sixth in the Bundesliga and Dardai has lavished praise on the youngster following his performance.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

"I've been at Hertha for 22 years," said the 42-year-old at his press conference after the Frankfurt win, as reported by Bundesliga.com. "This isn't meant as an insult to anyone else, but Marko is by far the best midfielder I've seen in my time at the club."

Grujic, who spent last season on-loan with Cardiff City in their triumphant Championship promotion winning season, had been forced sit out much of his time in Germany through an ankle injury but has excelled in his past three appearances since recovering.

The Serbian was Liverpool boss' Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Reds boss but has only featured for the Anfield club 14 times under the German.

Marko Grujic vs Eintracht



1 goal

29 passes

79% pass accuracy

1 key pass

1 dribble won

4 tackles won

2 interceptions

9 clearances

6 aerials won



So glad to see 22-year-old Liverpool loanee back in form. pic.twitter.com/jUyhkjLLeK — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) December 8, 2018

He was sent back on loan to Red Star Belgrade following his £6m move to Merseyside in January 2016 and loans at Cardiff and now Hertha have since followed.

Dardai, who arrived at the Old Lady in 1997 and stayed on as youth team coach after retiring before taking charge of the first team in 2015 has been amazed by the Serbians performances in the Bundesliga.

"I was a defensive midfielder and managed to score 17 goals, which isn't bad," said the 42-year-old Hungarian boss. "But Marko carries much more of a goal threat, he's got a sensational shot on him and is much better than I was [...] He can play anywhere in midfield.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

"He's got so much potential, and you can see that out on the pitch. He's so robust in the middle of the park, but he can still play. He's good in the air, he wins tackles and has got such a strong desire to win. I can only say: 'respect'. And he's not even fully fit. Just imagine what he'll be like when he is!"

Dardai is unsure what will happen when Grujic's loan deal ends in summer 2019, but said that sporting director Michael Preetz 'will no doubt do everything he can' to extend the midfielder's stay.