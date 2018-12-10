Inter vs PSV Eindhoven Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter clash with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night, as the UEFA Champions League group stage draws to a conclusion.

The Italian club is looking to achieve progress to the round of 16 for the first time since the 2014/15 season and qualification is dependent on the result of a simultaneous match between Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.





Inter will be knocked out of the competition if Spurs win at the Camp Nou, while any other result will be good enough to see them through - if they beat PSV.

🎙| #Spalletti: "Inter still has the same sense of conviction, at times we're made to pay for small drop-offs. The team is in good shape, it has everything that is needed to go and win #InterPSV to make our fans happy." #UCL #FCIM pic.twitter.com/HQNSmFcfqz — Inter (@Inter_en) December 10, 2018

As for PSV themselves, their Champions League campaign ends in this match regardless of the result. The Dutch side have recorded only one point in Group B and even a win over Inter won't earn them the consolation prize of a place in the Europa League.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 11 December What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN Referee? Felix Zwayer

Team News

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan remains Inter's only major injury concern ahead of their match against PSV Eindhoven.

The Belgian hasn't featured for I Nerazzurri since their last Champions League clash with Tottenham, and although Luciano Spalletti is hopeful for his return, Tuesday's clash may come to early for the 30-year-old.





The visitors have no fresh injury concerns outside of long-term absentees Ryan Thomas and Matthias Verreth, who are both out with knee injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Handanović; Vrsaljko, Škriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Gagliardini, Brozović, João Mário; Politano, Icardi, Perišić. PSV Eindhoven Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino; Rosario, Hendrix; Lozano, Pereiro, Bergwijn; De Jong.

Head to Head Record

This is just the fourth time Inter will meet PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, after their first group stage match this season and two other group stage fixtures during the 2007/08 campaign.

Inter have won all three matches against their Dutch opponents, conceding a single goal, as they scored five of their own. That PSV goal came earlier in the group stage this season, when they were beaten 2-1 by Spalletti's men, courtesy of goals by Nainggolan and striker Mauro Icardi.

Recent Form

Ever since their 5-0 win over Genoa, Inter have won one of their following six matches in all competitions, recording three losses and two draws. That form has seen them yield second place in the Serie A to rivals Napoli.

PSV, meanwhile, enjoyed a 6-0 victory over Excelsior in the Eredivisie, recording their 14th win in 15 league matches so far to ensure their place on top of the table.

Their form in the Champions League, though, has produced contrasting fortunes, as they've won none of their five matches in Group B, and are thus definitely heading out of Europe following Tuesday's match at the San Siro.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:





Inter PSV Eindhoven Juventus 1-0 Inter (7/12) PSV Eindhoven 6-0 Excelsior (7/12) Roma 2-2 Inter (2/12) Feyenoord 2-1 PSV Eindhoven (2/12) Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter (28/11) PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona (28/11) Inter 3-0 Frosinone (24/11) PSV Eindhoven 3-0 SC Heerenveen (24/11) Atalanta 4-1 Inter (11/11) De Graafschap 1-4 PSV Eindhoven (10/11)

Prediction

It's a tricky position to be in, relying on results elsewhere to confirm your qualification, but Inter are going to have to deal with that reality, as complete focus on their match against the Dutch champions is crucial to their chances of going through.

They certainly boast a stronger side than PSV on paper and should match that on the pitch with an important win.

Prediction: Inter 2-0 PSV Eindhoven