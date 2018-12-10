Jurgen Klopp Claims He Never Doubted Mohamed Salah Despite Slow Start to the Season

December 10, 2018

Jurgen Klopp claims that he was 'not for one second worried' after Mohamed Salah's supposedly slow start to the season, with the Egyptian now hitting top form in the Premier League.

Salah, who set a new record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season with 32 in 2017/18, scored three times in Liverpool's first eight games of the season, leading some critics to suggest he might become a 'one-season wonder'.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Yet with a hat-trick at Bournemouth on Saturday, Salah became the the joint-leader in the race for the Premier League golden boot, and Klopp insists he never had any concerns over his star man's goalscoring form.

"I was not for one second worried," said Klopp, quoted by Sky Sports News. "I don't know exactly what people wrote, I have no clue about that.

"But we have to develop always, and to confirm and to improve again on a 41-goal season. Everybody would struggle a little, because how can you improve on that?"

Salah actually scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, the most by a Liverpool player since Ian Rush's club record of 47 in 1984/85. As Klopp points out, replicating that achievement was always going to be difficult.

"If you score 10 goals in the first five games everyone will say 'it's going to happen again', and then if you ended up with 39 people would say 'yeah but it's not 41'," said the Reds boss.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"He's never had a season like that before, and he wants to have the season again. But you have to make it step by step, so that's what we do."

Klopp will hope Salah still has his shooting boots on when Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, needing to win 1-0 or by at least a two-goal margin to reach the knockout stages.

