Manchester United & Arsenal Eyeing January Move for Hertha Berlin Starlet Arne Maier

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring highly rated Hertha Berlin youngster Arne Maier ahead of a race to sign the Germany Under-21 international in January.

Rumours first surfaced in September that Premier League clubs were considering a move for the 19-year-old, and with the January transfer window looming, there is renewed interest.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Sun reports that Maier is valued at £15m but his age means that United or Arsenal would probably have to pay double that to secure his services next month.

Maier is likened to World Cup-winning German midfielder Toni Kroos, and with over 30 international caps at youth level, he will hope to join Kroos in Joachim Low's senior squad next year.

A midfielder by trade, Maier broke into the Hertha team last season, becoming a regular starter in Pál Dárdai's side before injury ended his campaign early.

He has quickly established himself as one of the first names on Dárdai's team sheet and is yet to miss a minute of league football this season after 14 rounds of Bundesliga action.

On receiving comparisons with Kroos, Maier told the Berliner Zeitung recently: "It's nice to hear something like that. But football is a team sport. In addition, there are no guarantees that all this will happen. You have to work hard every day.

"My game is characterised by calmness on the ball and awareness. I try to control the game and get on the ball as often as possible."

Hertha are sixth in the league table after beating Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, just four points behind Bayern Munich, but there is a feeling that Maier is destined for greater things.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Arsenal already have a strong trio of defensive midfielders, with Matteo Guendouzi providing backup to the regular starting pair of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, but Emery may pursue Maier if he is seeking further strength in depth.


Manchester United could do with injecting some youth into their midfield, with Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic aged 29 and 30 respectively.

Scouts from both clubs are expected to be in attendance when Hertha face Stuttgart next Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)