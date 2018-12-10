Santiago Solari Reveals Why Real Madrid Struggled in 'Difficult' Win at Huesca

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Santiago Solari praised his Real Madrid side for battling against difficult weather conditions during their 1-0 victory over Huesca on Sunday afternoon.

An early goal from Gareth Bale proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Real Madrid holding firm despite some significant second half pressure from the hosts.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The game was underpinned by strong winds that, in Solari's opinion, ended up severely altering the way Madrid performed on the day.

"The conditions...the wind took the beauty out of the game, it was very difficult to control and pass," Solari said to reporters, as per Marca. "If you ask the players, we became less precise because of that.

"There are sometimes games that take place like this and to overcome them is a test of character,

"The team played with intensity, we scored when we had to score, we defended well and compact. A very windy and hardworking game isn't nice to watch and it's difficult to play when there is such an atmosphere in favour of the hosts."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Bale's goal was his first in La Liga since the start of September and Solari was happy to discuss the impact of the Welsh winger as well as the performance of Thibaut Courtois, who made some crucial saves late on in the match.

"The value in Bale's goal is the three points," Solari added. "He also scored in Rome and that makes me happy.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

"It's important when there are matches that you can't score three or four goals, that the one you do is taken advantage of, and that's down to Courtois."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)