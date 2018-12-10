Santiago Solari Reveals Why Real Madrid Struggled in 'Difficult' Win at Huesca

Santiago Solari praised his Real Madrid side for battling against difficult weather conditions during their 1-0 victory over Huesca on Sunday afternoon.

An early goal from Gareth Bale proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Real Madrid holding firm despite some significant second half pressure from the hosts.

The game was underpinned by strong winds that, in Solari's opinion, ended up severely altering the way Madrid performed on the day.

"The conditions...the wind took the beauty out of the game, it was very difficult to control and pass," Solari said to reporters, as per Marca. "If you ask the players, we became less precise because of that.

"There are sometimes games that take place like this and to overcome them is a test of character,

"The team played with intensity, we scored when we had to score, we defended well and compact. A very windy and hardworking game isn't nice to watch and it's difficult to play when there is such an atmosphere in favour of the hosts."

Bale's goal was his first in La Liga since the start of September and Solari was happy to discuss the impact of the Welsh winger as well as the performance of Thibaut Courtois, who made some crucial saves late on in the match.

"The value in Bale's goal is the three points," Solari added. "He also scored in Rome and that makes me happy.

"It's important when there are matches that you can't score three or four goals, that the one you do is taken advantage of, and that's down to Courtois."