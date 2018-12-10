Strict Chelsea Contract Policy Could Force David Luiz Out Against Maurizio Sarri's Wishes

Chelsea are reluctant to change their policy on offering long-term contracts to players in their 30s, throwing David Luiz's immediate future at the club into doubt.

The Blues have been in the process of tying several key players to new contracts in recent months, with Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta all signing new deals, while Antonio Rudiger is likely to be next.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, the Guardian reports that the club's rigid policy of only offering one-year contract extensions to players over the age of 30 could force Luiz, who turns 32 in April, to look elsewhere for a longer term deal.





The player himself has made it clear that he wants to stay at Chelsea, saying when asked about uncertainty over his future: "I am just trying to enjoy myself, like I do every single day.

"Then, for sure, we will do the best thing for me, for Chelsea, for everybody. We are still talking, let’s see. Let’s see what the future brings. I love this club, everybody knows I want to stay."

Luiz will enter the final six months of his contract in January along with fellow 30-somethings Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill, at which point he will be free to discuss a free transfer next summer.

Maurizio Sarri has strongly indicated that he would like Luiz to stay at Stamford Bridge. Unlike Fabregas and Cahill, he is a regular starter in the Premier League, with last week's defeat to Wolves being the first game he has missed all season.

Luiz scored his first goal of 2018 with a header in Chelsea's win over Manchester City on Saturday.