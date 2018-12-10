UEFA Team of the Year: 50 Players Named on the Shortlist for Annual Award

The shortlist for UEFA Team of the Year has been released, with 50 players from fourteen different teams named among the nominees.

The players were chosen by UEFA.com editors and correspondents on the basis of domestic and international performances, particularly in UEFA competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup.

💫 #TeamOfTheYear is back! 💫



1⃣1⃣ places.

5⃣0⃣ stars competing for YOUR vote.



Who deserves to be in the best team of 2018? 🤔

🔻🔻VOTE NOW! 🔻🔻 — #TeamOfTheYear (@ChampionsLeague) December 10, 2018

Fourteen Premier League players are named on the list, making it the second best represented league after La Liga (22). Champions League winners Real Madrid have the most representatives with nine, while Barcelona are second with seven.

Three English players make the list: Manchester City defender John Stones, Liverpool midfielder James Milner and Tottenham's Harry Kane. Milner set a new record for most assists in a single Champions League season as Liverpool reached the final in 2017/18.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Because of their Champions League performance, Liverpool are the best represented English team, with six players on the list. Manchester City have three, Tottenham and Chelsea two each, and Manchester United one.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are also nominated, as is Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric. Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player on the list at 19 years of age, while 34-year-old Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is the oldest.

You can vote for your UEFA 2018 Team of the Year at UEFA.com.