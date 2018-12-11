AC Milan Linked With Real Sociedad Striker Willian Jose as Zlatan Ibrahimovic Alternative

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

European giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, after turning their attentions away from former star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

After weeks of speculation over a potential shock return to the San Siro for Ibrahimovic, Milan boss Leonardo went on record to cool down the growing rumours of a move for the club's former talisman.

However, it is understood that the Rossoneri are still in the market for a centre-forward, and Sky Sport journalist Emanuele Baiocchini has reported that one of the names on Milan's shortlist is Brazilian striker Willian Jose.

The 27-year-old has had an injury-plagued season this year at the Spanish side, and has featured just 12 times in all competitions for the Whites and Blues. 

It has been revealed Sociedad have set a high asking price for Willian Jose, and that Milan are awaiting UEFA's decision over their Financial Fair Play issues before making a concrete move for the Brazilian.

The striker was reportedly of interest to Serie A rivals AS Roma last January as a potential replacement for Edin Dzeko, but a move to the Stadio Olimpico failed to materialise after the Bosnian stayed put. 

Willian Jose made his mark in professional football when he fired in ten goals for newly promoted La Liga side Las Palmas in the 2015/2016 campaign. 

MB Media/GettyImages

The striker's performances for the club earned him a move to Real Sociedad at the end of the season, where he has since scored 37 times in 88 games.

