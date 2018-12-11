Arsenal vs Qarabag Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

Arsenal's Europa League campaign continues on Thursday night as they welcome Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK to the Emirates for the curtain-closer in Group E.

Unai Emery's side have already qualified for the last 32 as group winners and the Spaniard will likely give his periphery players a chance on Thursday night, resting his star-studded squad for next weekend's game against Southampton.


If anyone is going to snap Arsenal's 21-game unbeaten streak, it is unlikely to be a side who have scored just two goals in this season's competition so far, whilst conceding ten at the other end.

Check out 90min's preview for Thursday's game below.

How To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 13 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT
Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2
Referee? Jens Maae

Team News

Arsenal centre back Rob Holding is preparing himself for a lengthy break from the field after he sustained a season-ending injury against Man United last week. Emery will also be without Mesut Ozil who is out with a back injury, but would have been unlikely to feature in Thursday's dead rubber even if the German had been fit.

After tearing his Meniscus last time out in the Europa League against Sporting, second top scorer Innocent Emeghara is set to miss out on Qarabag's trip to north London.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Cech; Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles; Guendouzi, Gilmour; Smith-Rowe, Willock , Iwobi; Nketiah.
Qarabag Halldorsson; Medvedev, Rzezniczak, Sadygov, Guerrier; Qarayev, Michel, Slavchev, Zoubir, Madatov; Abdullayev.

Head to Head Record

When the two sides met earlier on in the competition, a second-string Arsenal side easily overcame their Azerbaijani opponents, winning 3-0 in front of over 60,000 fans.

Qarabag FK v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Qarabag have visited this part of the world before to face Arsenal's north London rivals, on that occasion they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Maurico Pochettino's Tottenham.

Recent Form

Arsenal extended their impressive unbeaten streak on Saturday as they narrowly got the better of a stubborn Huddersfield side. However, Emery's side have often been slow starters this term resulting in the Gunners drawing some games they should have won. In fact, Arsenal have drawn five of their last ten games in all competitions, taking some of the gloss off their unbeaten run.

Despite failing to shine in the shadows of Europe's elite teams this term, Qarabag continue to display impressive domestic form and currently sit second in the Azerbaijan Premier League. They are the highest scoring side in Azerbaijan's top tier which is compiled of just eight teams, but have failed to break down the more well-drilled defences that occupy the Europa League group stages.


Here's how each side performed in their last five games:

Arsenal Qarabag
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield (08/12) Zira 0-6 Qarabag (09/12)
Man United 2-2 Arsenal (05/12) Qarabag 5-1 Inter Baku (03/12)
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham (02/12) Qarabag 1-6 Sporting Lisbon (29/11)
Vorskla 0-3 Arsenal (29/11) Qarabag 1-1 Sabah (24/11)
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (25/11) Gabala 1-3 Qarabag (11/11)

Prediction

Regardless of how many players Unai Emery decides to rest on Thursday night, his team should have enough to easily overcome a permeable Qarabag side who will be put out of their Europa League misery. The Spaniard will likely have one eye, if not both, on his side's Premier League tie with Southampton next weekend and will want to ensure his side are as fit as possible for that game and the forthcoming Christmas schedule.


Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Qarabag

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)