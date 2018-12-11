Arsenal vs Qarabag Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal's Europa League campaign continues on Thursday night as they welcome Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK to the Emirates for the curtain-closer in Group E.

Unai Emery's side have already qualified for the last 32 as group winners and the Spaniard will likely give his periphery players a chance on Thursday night, resting his star-studded squad for next weekend's game against Southampton.





If anyone is going to snap Arsenal's 21-game unbeaten streak, it is unlikely to be a side who have scored just two goals in this season's competition so far, whilst conceding ten at the other end.

Check out 90min's preview for Thursday's game below.

How To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 13 December What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? Jens Maae

Team News



Arsenal centre back Rob Holding is preparing himself for a lengthy break from the field after he sustained a season-ending injury against Man United last week. Emery will also be without Mesut Ozil who is out with a back injury, but would have been unlikely to feature in Thursday's dead rubber even if the German had been fit.

Just want to say a big thank you to all the fans, players and staff members for the support during the past couple of days. Gutted to get injured during a strong period for the team! pic.twitter.com/EC466il7aG — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) December 7, 2018

After tearing his Meniscus last time out in the Europa League against Sporting, second top scorer Innocent Emeghara is set to miss out on Qarabag's trip to north London.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Cech; Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles; Guendouzi, Gilmour; Smith-Rowe, Willock , Iwobi; Nketiah. Qarabag Halldorsson; Medvedev, Rzezniczak, Sadygov, Guerrier; Qarayev, Michel, Slavchev, Zoubir, Madatov; Abdullayev.