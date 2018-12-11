The game of Champions League musical chairs will end with one of Liverpool, PSG and Napoli left standing.

The three powers enter the final day of Group C play all hoping to reach the last 16, and it'll all be sorted in a pair of simultaneous matches. Liverpool hosts Napoli at Anfield, while PSG travels to Red Star Belgrade, with plenty of scenarios in play. The simplest involves a Napoli win. If that occurs, then Carlo Ancelotti's side will win the group, while Liverpool will be left out. A 1-0 Liverpool win or a Liverpool win by two or more goals will send the Reds through. PSG also knows that it will go through with a win, but a shocking loss in Serbia would open the door for the big-spending Ligue 1 power to be eliminated as well.

There's plenty up for grabs, and one side will be left disappointed and likely headed to the Europa League knockout stage as a third-place finisher.

At Anfield, Napoli looked to get out on the front foot in the opening minutes and threatened with combination play that had Liverpool on its heels, though the Reds were able to clear the early danger. The attack from Napoli continued to threaten in the seventh minute, when Virgil Van Dijk was forced into a sliding clearance to block a cross that had picked out Lorenzo Insigne.

On the other end, Liverpool nearly struck immediately, when Mohamed Salah overhit his first touch on a ball over the top. He had corralled it more cleanly, he would've had a point-blank look at goal.

Napoli then struck for a close call of its own, with Dries Mertens crossing for Marek Hamsik, whose first-time blast from 18 yards whizzed over the crossbar and emitted a gasp from the Kop.

Meanwhile, in Serbia, Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for PSG off an assist from Kylian Mbappe, provisionally putting the French side into the top spot in the group, with Napoli in second and Liverpool third.

Back in Liverpool, the hosts put one in the back of the net in the 22nd minute when Sadio Mane turned in a cross, but he was well offside, and the assistant referee made the correct call in wiping it off the board to keep it 0-0.

Liverpool finally got the goal it was looking for in the 34th minute through Salah, who turned on Kalidou Koulibaly, beat him for pace and nutmegged goalkeeper David Ospina from a tight angle to give the Reds a 1-0 lead and provisionally put them into second in the group.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from both matches (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both games:

LIVERPOOL vs. NAPOLI

RED STAR BELGRADE vs. PSG

The Champions League group stage concludes Wednesday, with the last-16 draw slated for Monday.