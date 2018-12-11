Fabinho Reveals That Philippe Coutinho Told Him What to Expect From European Nights at Anfield

Fabinho has revealed the conversation he had with his Brazilian teammate Philippe Coutinho surrounding the famous Anfield atmosphere on a European night.

After a slow start to life in England, Fabinho has began to earn himself more first team minutes and could well feature when Liverpool take on Napoli in their decisive Champions League fixture on Tuesday evening.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Whilst the thrill of a Champions League tie at Anfield can come as a surprise to some new signings, Fabinho has claimed that former Liverpool star Coutinho filled him in on what to expect from the Reds' supporters.

"I knew about Anfield on European nights, but it wasn’t a very detailed knowledge, just the kind of things you pick up from the TV about stories and games you’ve watched,” Fabinho told Liverpool's official website.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I remember once with the national team, Philippe Coutinho was talking about the exceptional Liverpool fans.





"But now that I’m living it week in and week out, the atmosphere in the stadium, the reaction of the fans to every victory - you can see how fanatical the supporters are and how much they love their team. They really make a difference."





Fabinho's first experience of European nights at Anfield came when he made his Champions League debut against PSG earlier this season, and he claimed to be amazed by the support that was on show.

“The first Champions League night against PSG was amazing.

“At the start of the season when I wasn’t playing as much and I was on the bench, especially in the first game, I was looking around the stadium all the time at the way the fans were reacting and I was really impressed by it all.

"The fans put on a show at every home game and it gives us an extra push when we play at Anfield.”