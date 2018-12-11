Jamie Carragher Claims Klopp Has a Big Decision to Make About Salah's Position Against Man Utd

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says there are doubts over Mohamed Salah's role ahead of Liverpool's game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Salah scored a hat-trick in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, where he played in a more central striker role. However, last season Salah often occupied a wider role, a position which he has been moved back to against the Premier League's top six so far this season.

Carragher highlighted on Monday Night Football that Jurgen Klopp prefers Salah in the wider positions against the top clubs, with the benefit being that Klopp can pack the midfield against better opposition. However, against Manchester United last season, Salah was ineffective in the wider position, with Carragher questioning where on the pitch the Egyptian winger will play.

Carragher said: “What’s very telling is (Salah) very rarely plays there in what you would call the big games, I think Jurgen Klopp maybe wants to go with three in midfield (in those games).

“I would imagine that is the obvious reason. Man United fall into that category of one of the big sides. Obviously it’s not going great for them but it’s Man United coming to Anfield. If you actually think of last season, Man United coped with Salah really well.

“If you remember Ashley Young, as a right-footed player at left-back you naturally tuck in because you’re right footed and that’s the space Salah likes."

Carragher suggested that Klopp may switch up Salah's position for the match against Manchester United, adding: “It might be interesting if this is the first so-called big game where Salah actually plays through the middle."

Before Liverpool host United they will have to face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, where the outcome will decide their future in the continent's top competition.