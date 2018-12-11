Jamie Carragher Claims Klopp Has a Big Decision to Make About Salah's Position Against Man Utd

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says there are doubts over Mohamed Salah's role ahead of Liverpool's game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Salah scored a hat-trick in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, where he played in a more central striker role. However, last season Salah often occupied a wider role, a position which he has been moved back to against the Premier League's top six so far this season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Carragher highlighted on Monday Night Football that Jurgen Klopp prefers Salah in the wider positions against the top clubs, with the benefit being that Klopp can pack the midfield against better opposition. However, against Manchester United last season, Salah was ineffective in the wider position, with Carragher questioning where on the pitch the Egyptian winger will play. 

Carragher said: “What’s very telling is (Salah) very rarely plays there in what you would call the big games, I think Jurgen Klopp maybe wants to go with three in midfield (in those games).

 

“I would imagine that is the obvious reason. Man United fall into that category of one of the big sides. Obviously it’s not going great for them but it’s Man United coming to Anfield. If you actually think of last season, Man United coped with Salah really well.

“If you remember Ashley Young, as a right-footed player at left-back you naturally tuck in because you’re right footed and that’s the space Salah likes."

Carragher suggested that Klopp may switch up Salah's position for the match against Manchester United, adding: “It might be interesting if this is the first so-called big game where Salah actually plays through the middle."  

Before Liverpool host United they will have to face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, where the outcome will decide their future in the continent's top competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)