Leicester City Head the Chase for Next Jamie Vardy as They Target Leyton Orient's Macauley Bonne

Leicester City lead the chase to sign Macauley Bonne, Leyton Orient's hotshot striker, who's exploits for the National League leaders have drawn interest from several Premier League and Championship clubs.

The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals in 24 appearances for Leyton Orient this season, who are currently in the fifth tier of English football.

Mitchell Gunn/GettyImages

However, it is Leicester who are leading the charge according to The Sun. Bonne, who has now been capped for his country Zimbabwe at senior level, has been turning eyes with his recent form for the O's.

It is Bonne's second season at Leyton Orient after signing from Colchester United in July 2017. In his first season he scored 25 goals in 44 appearances and is well on his way to beating his target with 17 in 24 this time around. He was rewarded with a new contract from his current side in August, which will keep him at the club for two years.

O's boss Justin Edinburgh claims the London side do not need to sell the Zimbabwe international, who has been valued at around £500,000. Several clubs excluding Leicester have expressed an interest in the forward, including Huddersfield, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

He has been tipped to be the next non-league star to climb the English football ladder, following in the footsteps of Jamie Vardy. Bonne scored the same number of goals in his first season at Leyton Orient as Vardy managed in his first season at Halifax Town.

The Zimbabwe international is currently the joint top scorer in the league, alongside another high-calibre player - Salford City's Adam Rooney - who left Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen to play in the conference.