Man Utd 'Determined' to Sign Lyon Star Tanguy Ndombele as Player 'Confirms' Man City Interest

December 11, 2018

Manchester United are reported to be the 'most determined' of any club in the race to sign young Lyon midfield star Tanguy Ndombele, a player who was the subject of strong rumoured interest from Manchester City during the summer and could cost as much as Paul Pogba.

Ndombele is only in his third full season as a professional footballer and his first since a permanent transfer to Lyon following a successful loan from Amiens in 2017/18. But the 21-year-old is already billed as one of the most promising talents in Europe.

A report from France Football, via Sport Witness, suggests that United are keenest to try and sign Ndombele and have the financial power to be able to do it.

There is, however, concern that the ongoing speculation about the uncertain future of manager Jose Mourinho could become problematic in any possible negotiations.

And United would have to dig deep into their pockets as well given that Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas claimed earlier this month that the club has already rebuffed offers for Ndombele in excess of €50m and would demand a fee closer to the €100m that Paul Pogba moved for.

"We've already received offers far superior [to €50m]. We can imagine that if we were willing to sell, we could reach an amount similar to that of Paul Pogba's transfer," Aulas is quoted as saying by Le Progres after discussing the matter at Lyon's recent general meeting.

As far as Ndombele himself is concerned, he admits that while he has never 'dreamed' of playing for one of European football's giants, he refuses to close the door to anyone. That includes Manchester City, but if anything the player hinted he would most like to join Paris Saint-Germain.

"When I was young I did not dream of playing for [big clubs]. Be it Real Madrid, Barcelona, City, Bayern - I have never dreamed of playing for them," he told Canal Football Club over the weekend.

"They are big clubs, I do not shut the door on anyone. [PSG] remains one of the biggest French clubs, and I am from the suburbs of Paris..."

