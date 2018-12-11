Matteo Guendouzi Reveals He Turned Down Paris Saint-Germain Prior to Arsenal Move

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has confirmed that Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain registered an interest in signing him this summer, before opting to join Unai Emery's side instead.

The France Under-21 international was Emery's fifth signing of the summer for a reported £7m, with the 19-year-old impressing during the 20 appearances he's made for the club so far at the heart of midfield. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

While the midfielder has settled well into life in north London, Guendouzi admitted that boyhood club PSG showed an interest in him, although believed joining Arsenal was the 'best choice' instead. 

"It's true that PSG showed interest this summer, like other clubs," said Guendouzi during an interview with Canal, as quoted by GOAL

"There were lots of discussions. But for me, the best choice was to join Arsenal. As soon as they approached me, I did not hesitate a single second and I concentrated solely on their proposition."

Guendouzi had only played 30 first team games for FC Lorient before his move to the Emirates Stadium, although Emery has placed plenty of trust in the young midfielder this season with the amount of game time he's received, highlighting how highly regarded he is at the club. 

Arsenal are currently enjoying a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions under Emery, after the Spaniard suffered defeats in his first two competitive games as Arsenal manager against Manchester City and Chelsea. 

The club are currently level on points with the fourth placed Blues in the Premier League, have confirmed their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League and have an EFL Cup quarter-final against Tottenham to look forward to in the coming weeks. 

