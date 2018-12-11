Why Lyon Star Tanguy Ndombele Could Be the Answer to Man Utd's Midfield Woes

Currently sitting eighth in the Premier League, Manchester United have disappeared into the shadows of great rivals Manchester City.

Continuously suffering in the years since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, many thought Paul Pogba's anticipated return to Old Trafford would spark an upturn in form for one of Europe's most decorated clubs, yet his signing has proved inept to United's attempt to achieve domestic glory.



With January on the horizon, the either much dreaded or in this case needed transfer window may have arrived just in time to save United's stuttering first half of the campaign, which sees them 16 points adrift of current leaders Liverpool.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

But Jose Mourinho and vice chairman Ed Woodward may have found an answer, with Lyon's rising star Tanguy Ndombele being tipped as the 'new midfield man' to lead United back to their former domestic and European dominance.

So what makes Ndombele a perfect fit for Manchester United?



Most Red Devils fans who watched their 4-1 thrashing over Fulham would have been pondering whether the absence of Paul Pogba affected the manner of the win - which was the first home victory by a two goal margin since United's 2-0 success over Swansea last March.



For all of Pogba's stylish and flamboyant nature, Ndombele simply does the basics in the centre of the park - something that his counterpart often fails to do well.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Old Trafford has long been home to tough tackling midfield stars such as Roy Keane and Nicky Butt, and Ndombele's aggression and tenacity to drive his side forward could give Mourinho's side another dimension, while allowing Nemanja Matic to drop deeper.

Across his last two campaigns in Ligue 1, including 15 matches this season, the Frenchman boasts an incredible 89.1% pass completion rate...no wonder the big clubs have come calling.



Secondly, the competitive nature of the Premier League can often leave midfielders overwhelmed, yet it's an environment the 21-year-old would thrive in.

My starting 11 for 2019-2020

De Gea

Dalot

Koulibaly

Alderweireld

Shaw

Ndombele/De Jong

Pogba

Fred/Herrera

Martial

Lukaku/Sanchez

Rashford/Lingard/Chong(outside chance) — Shahrookh Khan (@friskyrunner) December 11, 2018

Calmness personified, the former Amiens youth prodigy's quick feet, turn of pace and vision has been integral to his side's impressive performances - particularly in Europe where he's been likened to ball playing Arsenal great Patrick Vieira. Being compared to Vieira is some feat and should he make a big money move to Old Trafford, Ndombele's reputation could sky rocket.

Lastly, he's simply a big game player - a reputation changing aspect that the current crop of Reds midfielders lack. The France international has started every Ligue 1 and Champions League game this term - and more impressively, has two goals to his name on Europe's biggest stage.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

This included Lyon's tussle with giants Manchester City, with his notable man of the match performance visibly leaving Pep Guardiola stunned at Ndombele's commanding display - describing his performance as 'excellent' after denying the English champions victories in both home and away group games.

Needless to say, praise from football's most highly sought managing genius has undoubtedly contributed to Ndombele's vast reputation as one of Europe's most billed midfielders.



LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

As for United, they must act quickly if they're to capture the wonderkid's signature as they look to turn themselves into a feared European superpower once again.

