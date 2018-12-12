Barcelona Refuse to Hold Talks Over Ousmane Dembele Price Tag & Tell Suitors to Meet Release Clause

La Liga giants Barcelona have warned clubs that they will have to meet Ousmane Dembélé's €400m release clause if they want to sign the World Cup winner during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has failed to establish himself at Barcelona following his €115m switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, becoming the most fined player in the club's history after being made to pay €50,000 since his move last year.

This turmoil surrounding Dembélé has seen the winger tipped to move elsewhere sooner rather than later, but potential suitors like Arsenal and Chelsea will have to break the world transfer record for his signature.

Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona refused to enter negotiations over Dembélé during the middle of the season, especially as the club's aim is to win the Champions League.

This means that teams across Europe will have to buy the youngster out of his four-year contract at the Camp Nou, something which will cost clubs almost three times what had been touted around as Dembélé's price tag.

A recent meeting between the two parties' representatives appears to have somewhat turned a corner with their relationship, although Dembélé was warned that he would have to drastically improve his current level of professionalism off the pitch.

Dembélé has featured in 20 games across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, scoring nine goals and claiming five assists.

The winger has proved to be vital for Barça in both La Liga and the Champions League, where the club currently sit top and in the knockout stages respectively.