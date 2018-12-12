Celtic Star Leigh Griffiths Set to Take 'Indefinite Break' From Football Amid Ongoing Issues

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths is set for an indefinite break from football following what the club are describing as 'ongoing personal issues'.

The 28-year-old Scot, who also played for Wolves and Hibernian, has already appeared 20 times for Celtic this season, scoring six goals and adding two assists in all competitions. Despite the obvious talent Griffiths possesses, numerous personal problems mean he is now set for a period of time away from the sport.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday (via the club's official website): "Leigh will be out of football for a little period of time. He's had ongoing issues for a number of months.

"He's reached a point where it's a struggle for him. We are going to give him all the professional help he needs to get him back in a good place. He's a great guy but football and life is tough for him right now."

Rodgers also emphasised the importance of the welfare of his players and spoke of his own personal relationship with Griffiths.

He added: "We want to help him with that and we'll let you know when he's back. I'm very close with him. We have a strong relationship but he's had number of issues outside of football.

"The most important thing for managers and coaches is the welfare of players. It's no longer a weakness to talk now. He has all of our support - the team, the staff and the supporters."

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Griffiths, who has 19 caps for Scotland since his debut in 2012, spent three-and-a-half seasons contracted to Wolves and scored 13 goals in 31 appearances during his time in England, winning League One in 2014.

He is a five-time Scottish Premiership winner and has twice won the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year award.

