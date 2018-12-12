Chelsea Eye Move for Barcelona Midfielder Denis Suarez as Long Term Replacement for Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea are weighing up a £15m bid for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suárez as first team star Cesc Fàbregas looks set for a move away from Stamford Bridge next month.

Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly heavily interested in signing Fàbregas during the January transfer window, and I Rossoneri are hopeful of completing a cut-price deal as the Spaniard will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Mirror claims that Chelsea want to sign a like for like replacement as soon as possible, and the Blues have identified Barcelona's wantaway midfielder Suárez as a potential candidate.

The 24-year-old will reportedly cost Chelsea just £15m, almost five times what Barcelona forked out to re-sign Suárez from Villarreal back in 2016.

The midfielder, who spent time on the books at Manchester City as a youth player, has made just one run out in La Liga so far this season, which came in the form of an eight minute cameo appearance in their last match against Espanyol.

Suárez has featured twice in the Champions League for the Blaugrana, but once again the Spain international has been limited to the number of minutes (24) he's been able to accumulate in Europe this year.

The former Sevilla star did impress during the club's two-legged match against Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey, captaining the side to victory in their first match before scoring a brace in the return fixture.

As things stand, Suárez is only being seen as a way of keeping the same amount of numbers in Chelsea's squad, but the midfielder will be given the opportunity to fight alongside Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovačić for a place in Maurizio Sarri's first team.