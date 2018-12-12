Former Newcastle Defender Reveals Regret Over Joining Magpies After Injury and Lifestyle Problems

December 12, 2018

Former Newcastle defender Kevin Mbabu has revealed that untimely injuries and a bad lifestyle has led to regrets over joining the Magpies aged just 17. 

The Switzerland international arrived as a promising teenager from Servette in 2013, but struggled to adapt to the intensity of English football and suffered from numerous injuries.

Having now rediscovered his form at BSC Young Boys back in Switzerland, the 23-year-old has opened up on the several factors that led him to enduring a difficult time on Tyneside.


Speaking to Neue Zurcher Zeitung, Mbabu revealed (as quoted by Sport Witness): "I was not yet 18, and left Geneva (Servette) for Newcastle. I also rejected Arsenal. England was not a success for me, but I learned a lot.

"The experience of that time is part of what has become of me. The experience of the past is part of me. The choice of Newcastle was not very good. But it helps today."

He added: "Mentally, I was tested enormously. I was injured in England for almost two of the three and a half years, and I had muscle problems all the time. Six, seven injuries.

"Physically, my body wasn't ready for the intensity in Newcastle training. I did not have the best lifestyle and was too busy with many things."

However, after reinventing his career in his homeland, Mbabu expressed that he still harboured hope of playing in the Premier League once again. 

He said: "My dream is to return to the Premier League. But in life, sometimes it does not work the way you want. Every way is different."

