Jose Mourinho Claims He Had Nothing to Do With Jorge Mendes' Statement Defending the Man Utd Manager

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he was unaware agent Jorge Mendes was preparing a statement on his future.

Mendes released a rare statement to the press in which he claimed that rumours of an imminent departure from the club for Mourinho were fictitious, instead insisting the manager was fully committed to the club's long-term project.

However, when asked about the thought process behind the statement, Mourinho confessed he was not aware Mendes was planning on releasing it. He is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "No, I've nothing to do with the statement. It's Jorge's statement, not my statement.





"No, I didn't know. I didn't know at all and I don't care about it."

Mourinho would later echo Mendes' claims that he was committed to the club, insisting 'nobody in Manchester or connected with Manchester cares more about the club' than Mourinho himself.

United have endured a tumultuous start to Mourinho's third season in charge at the club. There have been several reports of clashes between himself and the likes of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, whilst many fans have grown frustrated with the team's performances on the pitch.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League and have already fallen 16 points behind leaders Liverpool. They have conceded just one fewer goal than 17th-placed Huddersfield Town and have been guilty of several lacklustre performances since the current campaign began.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mourinho's future has been the subject of regular speculation. Many have suggested Mourinho is just one poor performance away from being fired, whilst there have also been rumours Real Madrid want to bring him back for a second spell in charge of the club.