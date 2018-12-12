Jurgen Klopp Claims He Would Have Paid Double for Alisson After His Clutch Save Against Napoli

December 12, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has said he would have paid double if he knew goalkeeper Alisson Becker's performances for Liverpool were going to be this good.

Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma for £65m this summer and the Brazilian has lived up to his price tag so far, rescuing Liverpool from several precarious positions. However, it was Alisson's save against Napoli in a crucial situation of the match that has earned him praise from coach Klopp. 

Liverpool went ahead through their main man, Mohamed Salah, before late heroics from the Brazilian goalkeeper in the dying minutes of the match secured a 1-0 victory. 

He said, as quoted by BT Sport“If I knew Alisson was this good, I would have paid double. The save Alli made, I have no words for that. That was the lifesaver tonight.

"It was not only one save. He had a lot of things to do. How cool and calm he was with the ball helps us a lot in our build up"

Alisson has been in sensational form since his summer signing. Liverpool have the strongest defensive record in the Premier League this season having conceded just six goals, with Alisson a crucial part, keeping 10 clean sheets from 16 games.

There were high expectations placed on the goalkeeper, with Alisson's predecessors Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius not convincing the fans or the manager in the past. However, the Brazilian has delivered so far, boasting the highest save percentage rate in the Premier League at 86%.

Klopp added: “He is outstanding and that save was incredible, but if we don’t defend the whole pitch like we did today he cannot make 20 saves like he did the last one. He did it. Incredible, unbelievable."

