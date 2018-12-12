Jurgen Klopp Delivers Fitness Update on Stricken Liverpool Trio Following Napoli Win

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Liverpool beat Napoli by the required scoreline on Tuesday night to progress to the knockout rounds in the Champions League, but it may have come at a cost after Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner and Joel Matip in sustained potential injury problems in the game.

All three players pulled up late on, with Alexander-Arnold and Milner replaced by Dejan Lovren and Fabinho respectively for the final few moments of Napoli pressure.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Delivering an update afterwards, manager Jurgen Klopp was hopeful that none were nursing serious problems as he hadn't, at that point, heard anything bad.

"Trent got a knock on his foot, we are not sure about what exactly it is. It is painful. Millie had cramps - I hope it was only cramp. That was it, I don't know anything else," the Liverpool boss said, via the club's official website"Nobody told me anything about [Joel's] shoulder, so hopefully that’s a good sign."

Paul Joyce of The Times tweeted later on that Matip had been taken to hospital for tests.

As the Reds prepare to host fierce rivals Manchester United on Saturday, Klopp will be sweating on the fitness of Alexander-Arnold and Milner until more is known about their condition.

Both players would almost certainly start otherwise, with Milner experienced in years of big games. He has captained Liverpool against Tottenham and Arsenal so far this season and played 86 minutes of the credible away draw against Chelsea.

Liverpool moved to top of the Premier League following their win over Bournemouth last weekend, combined with Manchester City's shock defeat to Chelsea. A victory against a United side that has won fewer than half their 16 league fixture this season would see them stay there.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

City, meanwhile, face Everton at the Etihad Stadium with David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne both ruled out and Sergio Aguero still considered a doubt.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)