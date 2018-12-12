Jürgen Klopp Hails 'Anfield Life' as He Ranks Win Over Napoli Among His Proudest Moments as Manager

Jürgen Klopp claimed he was as proud as any manager has ever been after his Liverpool side created another famous European night at Anfield to beat Napoli 1-0 and progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Mohamed Salah's first half strike was enough to seal victory for Jürgen Klopp's side but it was almost a different story in the 92nd minute when Arkadiusz Milik seemed destined to equalise for Napoli. However, the Polish striker's effort was kept out by Alisson at point blank range and Liverpool survived.

After the game, Klopp suggested the victory in the must-win game marked his proudest moment as a manager.

He said this to BT Sport (as quoted by Evening Standard): “It's unbelievable. I'm not sure a manager was ever more proud of a team than I am at the moment.

"Mo scored an unbelievable goal and Ali [Alisson] made a save - I have no idea how you can make a save like this.





“Together with the crowd, together with the stadium it was just outstanding. We played an outstanding game.

“Watch all the Napoli games and find a team who caused them the problems we caused them tonight.”

In the reverse fixture Liverpool lost 1-0 to Napoli after a late Lorenzo Insigne strike put the Reds' Champions League hopes in doubt. Klopp added that the difference in quality from the Reds shocked Carlo Ancelotti's side on Tuesday.

He explained: “The only good thing about the first game at Napoli was they have no clue who we are. We were like our ugly brother or something."





Despite progressing to the last 16, Liverpool were poor away from home in the Champions League group stage, losing all of their three away fixtures. However, Klopp hailed 'Anfield life' after his side produced another big performance at their home stadium.

He said: "If we went out, we wouldn't have gone out tonight, we would've gone out three or four weeks ago - at Napoli where we deserved to lose, at Belgrade where we deserved to lose.

“It was just wild and we were ready for that. What a game. Unbelievable. That's Anfield life.”

With their Champions League qualification secured, Liverpool can turn their attention back to the Premier League now. The Reds are currently top of the table but face a tough test against Manchester United on Sunday.