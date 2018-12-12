Liverpool Linked With Surprise £15m Move for Brighton's Pascal Gross as Reds Assess January Options

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Liverpool could be preparing a move for Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross in the January transfer window next month, as the Reds look at options to strengthen their midfield creativity following the collapse of Nabil Fekir's move in the summer.

The Mirror claims Liverpool are 'considering' a £15m bid, with Jurgen Klopp an admirer of the former Ingolstadt star.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Gross was ever present for Brighton in his first season in the Premier League, bagging seven goals and eight assists in 38 league appearances. The German had spent the majority of his career in the 2.Bundesliga, before making the switch to England for what became a bargain deal of just £3m last summer.


Klopp has spoken highly of the player previously. Last December, he said of Gross: “I have known him since he was a kid. He is a fantastic player that has made another big step physical wise.

"He has a nice right foot, is good at set-pieces and a nice shooter.”

The 27-year-old bagged the Brighton Player of the Year award in his first season in English football and was rewarded with a new four-year contract in June.

Due to an ankle injury at the beginning of the new campaign, Gross has only made eight league appearances so far, as Brighton currently occupy 12th place in the Premier League table.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

While Liverpool were strongly linked with Lyon’s star man Nabil Fekir during the summer and beyond, Klopp and the recruitment team are believed to be looking elsewhere to strengthen in upcoming windows. 

Brighton host the table toppers Liverpool on the 12 January 2019, with the possibility that Gross could make an early return to the Amex Stadium should the deal go through.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)