Man City Star Raheem Sterling Named Premier League Player of the Month for November

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November, with his fine form driving his team to three handsome wins in three games played.





It is the second time that the England international has scooped the prestigious monthly prize after previously winning it in August 2016.

Sterling and City were on fire in November, kicking off the month with a 6-1 annihilation of Southampton at the Etihad Stadium. He had a direct hand in four of his team's goals that day, scoring twice and assisting two others.

A week later, Sterling helped City beat local rivals United in the first Manchester derby of the season, while he then scored and assisted in a 4-0 victory over West Ham to finish the month.

Sterling beat City colleagues Leroy Sane and David Silva to the award, as well as Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko, West Ham's Felipe Anderson and Everton's Lucas Digne.

After City were beaten by Chelsea in their last Premier League outing, Sterling will hope to help his team bounce back and return to winning ways this coming weekend against Everton.

Before then, City will face Hoffenheim in the Champions League, with a point enough to guarantee top spot in Group F regardless of the other result between Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk and equate to a seeded place in the draw for the Last 16 next week.