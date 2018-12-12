Manchester United Continue to Monitor Eder Militao Despite Rumours of €50m Fee

Jose Mourinho is understood to be eyeing up a January move for Porto defender Militao - despite the latest reports claiming that the fee involved would be closer to €50m, more than double what was originally touted.

A product of the Sao Paulo academy, Militao has impressed since joining Porto last summer. The Brazilian has appeared sixteen times for the Portuguese club this season and has struck up a strong partnership with Felipe at the heart of Porto's defence.

His performances have not only caught Mourinho's eye with the likes of Barcelona expressing interest, though it's understood that any potential move that Mourinho could've made in January has hit a roadblock.

According to UOL Sport, Mourinho had planned to make a January move for the 20-year-old, and a rumoured fee of €20m hadn't put the Portuguese off the deal. However it's now reported that signing the Brazilian in the middle of the season would require a significantly bigger financial outlay - said to be in the region of €50m.

Despite United sending scouts to watch the centre back frequently throughout the season, it's been reported that the club wouldn't be looking to spend that sort of figure on the youngster. The centre back is contracted to the club until 2023, and given that Porto have no reason to sell, their negotiating position is strong.

This may cause United to rethink their strategy in their attempts to sign Militao, since they'll likely face stiff competition from clubs such as Everton and Chelsea, and so a move for a previous target such as Toby Alderweireld may end up being more realistic.