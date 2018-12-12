Pep Guardiola Claims Man City Have '15 Players Available' for Champions League Clash With Hoffenheim

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has just 15 senior players available for Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash with Hoffenheim.

Both David Silva and Fernandinho suffered injuries during City's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, joining a lengthy injury list at the club which also features the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Ahead of Wednesday's match, Guardiola was asked about Silva's current fitness, after the Spaniard was forced off the field against Chelsea. He is quoted by Goal as saying: "He was substituted for a muscular problem. He will be stopped for a few days, a few weeks.


"Maybe Sergio [Aguero] has a chance for the weekend."

City have already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament, but need to earn at least a point against Hoffenheim to ensure they finish in first place in Group F. However, Guardiola suggested that his side's injury struggles could lead to a tough match.

He said: "We have 15 players available, so rotating, I cannot do it too much.

"We are in a real tough game. We are in the next stage, that is important. We want to win the game because every game we have to try to win, [we want] to finish first. It doesn't matter if you finish first or second, the last 16 is always tough."

The City boss then admitted he admires Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann, with the pair having faced off during Guardiola's time in charge of Bayern Munich. He confessed that Hoffenheim's spirited performance during their 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk proved that they are a dangerous side.

He added: "Hoffenheim against Shakhtar was one of the most incredible games I watched as a spectator in the last years.

"They were incredible how they created, how they did it – even with 10 players for 30 minutes, and they lost!

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It was fascinating watching that game. My admiration and point of view of Hoffenheim has increased. I know about Julian Nagelsmann and his team and I realise how tough it will be."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)