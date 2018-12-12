Pep Guardiola Claims Man City Have '15 Players Available' for Champions League Clash With Hoffenheim

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has just 15 senior players available for Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash with Hoffenheim.

Both David Silva and Fernandinho suffered injuries during City's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, joining a lengthy injury list at the club which also features the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy.

Ahead of Wednesday's match, Guardiola was asked about Silva's current fitness, after the Spaniard was forced off the field against Chelsea. He is quoted by Goal as saying: "He was substituted for a muscular problem. He will be stopped for a few days, a few weeks.





"Maybe Sergio [Aguero] has a chance for the weekend."

City have already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament, but need to earn at least a point against Hoffenheim to ensure they finish in first place in Group F. However, Guardiola suggested that his side's injury struggles could lead to a tough match.

He said: "We have 15 players available, so rotating, I cannot do it too much.

"We are in a real tough game. We are in the next stage, that is important. We want to win the game because every game we have to try to win, [we want] to finish first. It doesn't matter if you finish first or second, the last 16 is always tough."

The City boss then admitted he admires Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann, with the pair having faced off during Guardiola's time in charge of Bayern Munich. He confessed that Hoffenheim's spirited performance during their 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk proved that they are a dangerous side.

He added: "Hoffenheim against Shakhtar was one of the most incredible games I watched as a spectator in the last years.

"They were incredible how they created, how they did it – even with 10 players for 30 minutes, and they lost!

"It was fascinating watching that game. My admiration and point of view of Hoffenheim has increased. I know about Julian Nagelsmann and his team and I realise how tough it will be."