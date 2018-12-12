West Ham United Extend Captain Mark Noble's Contract Until 2021

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

West Ham United have activated an option in Mark Noble's contract to extend the club captain's contract until 2021.

This means that the 31-year-old will now probably end his career with the Hammers, meaning he will have spent his entire senior career as a West Ham player, aside from two loan spells with Hull City and Ipswich Town.

According to the Evening Standard, the statement from the club read: “West Ham United are delighted to confirm that the Club and Mark Noble have activated an option that will see the captain’s contract extended until 2021."


Noble also admitted that he was incredibly pleased by the news, adding: “It was an option in my contract that I signed a few years ago now, and it’s an extra year, which is fantastic for me and my family. I’ve been at this club all my life so it takes me to the end of my career.


“I’ve always said I wanted to be at this club and I think we’re moving in the right direction, so it was the right time to do it.

"I hope that the club keeps moving in the right way and hopefully I can be a part of that.

"I think there’s no better person than me at this club to know the morals and ensure the foundations are kept with the young players and staff members.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2004, Noble has made 446 appearances for the Hammers. He has captained the side since 2014 and has the most Premier League appearances of any player at the club. 


Noble is said to be looking to continue with a coaching role at the club once his playing career comes to and end, as he is keen to help the club continue to progress.

