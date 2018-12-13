Bayern Director Says Transfer Window Will Be 'Exciting' Amid Rumoured Thorgan Hazard Interest

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said the transfer window will be 'exciting' amid the club's rumoured interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard, among a slew of other high profile players.

Thorgan, the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden, has been in scintillating form in the Bundesliga so far, scoring eight goals in 14 league appearances.

Thorgan Hazard: on Bayern’s list according to Kicker. Borussia Mönchengladbach are still hoping that Thorgan will sign a new deal. His contract is running out in 2020. pic.twitter.com/IG5C9viDE2 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 13, 2018

He's the latest player to be rumoured to be heading to Bayern in the near future, with Ajax pair Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, as well as Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard, also among those linked.

And while Salihamidzic didn't address the Hazard links, he refused to rule out a move for either of the Ajax duo following Bayern 's dramatic 3-3 draw with the Eredivisie side in the Champions League on Wednesday night, while admitting Stuttgart's relegation scrap will complicate a move for Pavard.

"Both are good players and played a great game today," he said, via Kicker .

"We have to see what we need. We will analyse it calmly, but the transfer market will be exciting.

"Stuttgart is currently in a difficult situation, which I believe will be out of the question."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Salihamidzic's words, coupled by Bayern's position in the Bundesliga , seem to suggest January transfer business of some description is all but a certainty for the Bavarian side.



