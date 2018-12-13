Eden Hazard Says Racists Are Not 'Proper Chelsea Fans' Amid Raheem Sterling Investigations

December 13, 2018

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has come out in support of Raheem Sterling amid allegations of racism against the Manchester City star, saying that discrimination is not welcome at Stamford Bridge.

Allegations surfaced at the weekend after video footage appeared to show fans shouting racial slurs at Sterling during City's 2-0 defeat to the Blues.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Chelsea responded by announcing this week that four supporters have been banned from attending future matches, as investigations into the incident are ongoing.


Shows of support for the 24-year-old have since been vast, and Chelsea forward Hazard has been the latest to speak out, saying he fully supports the England star. 


"The only thing I can say is I support the player. Sterling is a fantastic player," Hazard said, as quoted by Sky Sports.


"There is an investigation, so we don't know what will happen. Proper Chelsea fans just sing for Chelsea and enjoy the game.

"I am fully supportive of Raheem and this sort of racism cannot be in the stadium anymore."


Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has also spoken out on the incident, saying that the incident in question was 'disgusting' while remaining careful not to say too much in the face of an investigation.

"I condemn any form of discrimination," he told the BBC"There is an investigation so I think it's better not to say something more.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.

A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) on

"It was disgusting. You know very well my opinion, the opinion of the club, but now we have to go on."


Sterling, who won November's Premier League Player of the Month award, posted a statement on Instagram calling out sections of the media for helping to 'fuel racism' with unfair coverage of young, black players.

