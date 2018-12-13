Fulham vs West Ham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Fulham welcome West Ham to Craven Cottage on Saturday, as the two face off in a big London derby.

The Cottagers are looking to get back to winning ways after a run of three games without a win. Recent results see them sit bottom of the league, three points from safety.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

In contrast to this, West Ham go into the game hoping to pick up their fourth successive victory following their 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. The Hammers have won three games in a row, and sit tenth in the table.

Here's 90min's breakdown of Saturday's crucial Premier League clash.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15 December What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Craven Cottage TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Fulham will be missing André-Frank Zambo Anguissa through suspension, following his red card in the defeat at Old Trafford. Calum Chambers and Kevin McDonald are likely to return, with Floyd Ayite still a doubt.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

West Ham are missing eight players through injury, as Manuel Pellegrini confirmed on Thursday that Lucas Perez and Jack Wilshere are unavailable for the trip to Fulham.

The Hammers are also missing Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sanchez, Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid, Sam Byram and Ryan Fredericks.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham Rico; Le Marchand, Mawson, Odoi, Christie; Seri, Chambers; Sessegnon, Cairney, Schurrle; Mitrovic. West Ham Fabianski; Masuaku, Diop, Balbuena, Zabaleta; Anderson, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass; Carroll, Hernandez.



Head-to-Head Record

Fulham and West Ham have met 89 times in their history, with 20 Premier League meetings. The Hammers have the better record with 39 wins, in comparison to Fulham's 30 victories and their 20 draws.

Fulham and West Ham last met on New Year's Day of 2014, when Dimitar Berbatov scored the winner in a 2-1 victory for Fulham.

The Hammers have just one win in their last four trips to Craven Cottage, which came in a 2-1 win in September 2008. Meanwhile Fulham have gone 13 games without a clean sheet against West Ham, since a 0-0 draw in December 2006.



Recent Form

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The two team's recent form could not be any more different. On one hand, Fulham are winless in three, last winning 3-2 against Southampton on 24 November.

On the other hand, West Ham have won three consecutive games scoring three goals in each. They have lost just one of their last seven Premier League matches.



Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Fulham West Ham Manchester United 4-1 Fulham (8/12) West Ham 3-2 Crystal Palace (8/12) Fulham 1-1 Leicester City (5/12) West Ham 3-1 Cardiff City (4/12) Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (2/12) Newcastle United 0-3 West Ham (1/12) Fulham 3-2 Southampton (24/11) West Ham 0-4 Manchester City (24/11) Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (11/11) Huddersfield Town 1-1 West Ham (10/11)

Prediction

Both teams will be eager to pick up three points, as the Premier League's ruthless Christmas schedule is underway. Claudio Ranieri will be desperate to move off the bottom, while Manuel Pellegrini is searching for a fourth consecutive win.

Despite missing a handful of key players it looks like West Ham are the favourites for Saturday. As the Hammers are on a record breaking run, they look comfortable to defeat the struggling Cottagers in the London derby.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 West Ham