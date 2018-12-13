Inter Hires Former Juventus Director Giuseppe Marotta

Internazionale has officially welcomed former Juventus official Giuseppe Marotta as their new chief executive of sport after spending the last eight years in Turin.

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

Internazionale has officially welcomed former Juventus official Giuseppe Marotta as their new chief executive of sport after spending the last eight years in Turin.

Marotta oversaw great success during his Juve tenure, wining included seven consecutive Serie A titles and making two UEFA Champions League final appearances, before leaving the club in October.

The 61-year-old, who also had a spell at Sampdoria, has already described his move to Inter as 'an important chapter' in his career and professional life.

"I am now part of the great Inter," Marotta said on Thursday.

"I'm very proud and I'm going to have the important role of the CEO of the sports area. It is certainly going to be an important chapter in my professional life and I will have great responsibility, but that doesn't daunt me.

"It's the start of a new chapter and it must be one marked by success."

Inter will hope that Marotta can help guide the club back to its former glories after going seven years without a trophy. That came in the shape of the Coppa Italia in 2011, while Inter haven't won Serie A or the UEFA Champions League since Jose Mourinho's remarkable treble in 2010.

The club crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage this week - their first time in the competition since the 2011/12 campaign - and will continue their continental adventure this season in the Europa League in the new year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)