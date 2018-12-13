Jamie Carragher Claims Liverpool Summer Signing Naby Keita Can Become a 'Mainstay' in the Team

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed Naby Keita will become a 'mainstay' of the Anfield side in the coming years after a series of impressive performances.
The midfielder arrived from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer after a reported £48m deal was agreed last season. Despite finding himself in and out of the side this campaign, the Guinea international has shown flashes of potential whenever called upon.
Keita's creativity from midfield has led Anfield legend Carragher to assert that the 23-year-old could be the solution to Liverpool's need in breaking more defensive teams down.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: "I think if you look at the performance of Keita against Burnley, he is going to make himself a mainstay of this team.
"The midfield that got the team to the final of the Champions League last season were fantastic but they are very similar players."
I can't think of too many players who possess a skill set similar to that of Naby Keita. That sudden burst off pace upon receiving the ball and the close control to match it is quite astonishing, really. A real midfield dynamo.— RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) December 5, 2018
He added: "Keita is a player who is capable of adding something different to this team. Maybe not so much with a pass, although he can do that, but with his running with the ball.
"He can penetrate in possession and add something different to that midfield."
Naby Keita vs Bournemouth— LFC Stats (@LFCData) December 8, 2018
91% passing
30/33 passes
1 shot
3/4 dribbles
2/4 aerial duels
4 tackles
2 clearances
1 interception
2 nutmegs 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/FhI9a3idSl
After finding himself on the bench for Tuesday's crucial Champions League victory over Napoli, Keita will likely be restored to Liverpool's starting line-up when the Reds take on arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.