Jamie Carragher Claims Liverpool Summer Signing Naby Keita Can Become a 'Mainstay' in the Team

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed Naby Keita will become a 'mainstay' of the Anfield side in the coming years after a series of impressive performances.

The midfielder arrived from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer after a reported £48m deal was agreed last season. Despite finding himself in and out of the side this campaign, the Guinea international has shown flashes of potential whenever called upon.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Keita's creativity from midfield has led Anfield legend Carragher to assert that the 23-year-old could be the solution to Liverpool's need in breaking more defensive teams down.

Speaking to Sky Sports , Carragher said: "I think if you look at the performance of Keita against Burnley, he is going to make himself a mainstay of this team.

"The midfield that got the team to the final of the Champions League last season were fantastic but they are very similar players."

I can't think of too many players who possess a skill set similar to that of Naby Keita. That sudden burst off pace upon receiving the ball and the close control to match it is quite astonishing, really. A real midfield dynamo. — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) December 5, 2018

He added: " Keita is a player who is capable of adding something different to this team. Maybe not so much with a pass, although he can do that, but with his running with the ball.

"He can penetrate in possession and add something different to that midfield."

Naby Keita vs Bournemouth



91% passing

30/33 passes

1 shot

3/4 dribbles

2/4 aerial duels

4 tackles

2 clearances

1 interception



2 nutmegs 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/FhI9a3idSl — LFC Stats (@LFCData) December 8, 2018