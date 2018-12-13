Jamie Carragher Claims Liverpool Summer Signing Naby Keita Can Become a 'Mainstay' in the Team

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed Naby Keita will become a 'mainstay' of the Anfield side in the coming years after a series of impressive performances.

The midfielder arrived from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer after a reported £48m deal was agreed last season. Despite finding himself in and out of the side this campaign, the Guinea international has shown flashes of potential whenever called upon.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Keita's creativity from midfield has led Anfield legend Carragher to assert that the 23-year-old could be the solution to Liverpool's need in breaking more defensive teams down. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: "I think if you look at the performance of Keita against Burnley, he is going to make himself a mainstay of this team.

"The midfield that got the team to the final of the Champions League last season were fantastic but they are very similar players."

He added: "Keita is a player who is capable of adding something different to this team. Maybe not so much with a pass, although he can do that, but with his running with the ball.

"He can penetrate in possession and add something different to that midfield."

After finding himself on the bench for Tuesday's crucial Champions League victory over Napoli, Keita will likely be restored to Liverpool's starting line-up when the Reds take on arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)