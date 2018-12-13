Jose Mourinho Admits 'Nothing Surprised Me at All' About Man Utd's 2-1 Loss to Valencia

Jose Mourinho said he didn't learn anything from Manchester United's 2-1 Champions League loss to Valencia on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils missed the chance to top Group H, with Juventus surprisingly losing in Switzerland to Young Boys, as Carlos Soler's 17th minute strike and Phil Jones' own goal condemned the away side to defeat despite Marcus Rashford's late consolation.

Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, Mourinho said: "I didn't learn anything at all. Nothing surprised me at all.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"I think to qualify in this group is a success, never a failure. To finish second in this group is always a success.

"Before the game I told the players if we win and Juve win, we did our job. If we don't win and Juve don't win we can blame ourselves. Apart from a couple of clubs that are clearly much better than the others, I don't think the draw will be significantly different.

"There are teams that finish second that the ones that finish first will not be happy to play against."

With a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool on the horizon at the weekend, Mourinho made eight changes to his starting lineup, including a start for Paul Pogba, but his side still fell to defeat to a team currently 15th in La Liga.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

United will face one of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the last 16 as they look to improve on their performance in Europe's elite club competition from last season, when they were knocked out at the same stage by Sevilla.