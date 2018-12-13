Journalist Claims Romelu Lukaku Sacked Agent Over 'Misunderstanding' Prior to Man Utd Move

Romelu Lukaku reportedly parted company with super-agent Mino Raiola in 2017 over a misunderstanding that saw him join Manchester United.

The Belgian striker left Chelsea for Everton in 2014 having spent three years at the Toffees prior to his £75m move to Jose Mourinho's side - but journalist Duncan Castles has explained that Lukaku wasn't best pleased about the circumstances that led to the move.

Speaking on the Transfer Window podcast , he claimed that Lukaku was led to believe by then-agent Mino Raiola that discussions had been held with Marina Granovskaia, who helps to facilitate Chelsea's big moves in the transfer market.

Upon finding out that this was not the case and in fact only brief discussions had been held with Blues boss Antonio Conte, Lukaku made the decision to cut ties in April and switch to Belgian agent Federico Pastorello.

It's unclear whether the decision was due to Lukaku being keen on a move to Chelsea or whether it was just a case of feeling he had been misled by his agent.

Since joining United , the 27-year-old has managed 33 goals in 72 appearances - but only six of those have come this season, as Mourinho's side have struggled badly.

