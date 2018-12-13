Marcel Sabitzer Tips West Ham Ace to Play 'Major Role' at Man Utd Amid Talk of Old Trafford Switch

Marko Arnautovic's Austria teammate Marcel Sabitzer has added fuel to the fire concerning rumours the West Ham man could be set for a big money move to Manchester United by claiming the forward would do well at Old Trafford.

United boss Jose Mourinho was reportedly interested in the forward during the summer and links between the pair have continued ever since.

Sabitzer has now said Arnautovic is capable of playing a 'major role' with the Red Devils, hinting a move may be on the cards.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Sabitzer, who currently plays for RB Leipzig, told Omnisport (via Football.365): “Marko is a great guy, I get along well with him and we have played together for a long time with the national team.

"We are good friends and once went on holiday together. I like him a lot and I think he feels the same way about me.

“Everybody can see that he has athletic qualities. He had a lack of maturity and luck in Germany and I think he knows that. But his performances in the Premier League the past few years have demonstrated his real class and I can see the same in terms of the national team."

He added: “That’s why I believe that he can make another step forward and play a major role there [at Manchester United]. I cross my fingers for him.”

Arnautovic is currently out injured having picked up a hamstring strain in the Hammers' recent 3-1 victory over Cardiff and is expected to return to full fitness in early January, when the transfer window opens.

Mourinho may be tempted to make a bid as he knows the Austrian well from their time together in Italy. The former Chelsea boss was managing Inter when Arnautovic was on loan at the club during the 2009/10 season.

Despite not seeing eye-to-eye at Inter, Mourinho appears to have been impressed with the forward's development as rumours continue to circulate.

