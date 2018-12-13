Napoli Star Piotr Zielinski Casts Doubt Over His I Partenopei Future Amid Liverpool Rumours

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has revealed that he is unsure whether or not he'll renew his contract with Napoli when his current deal expires. The Polish international was also quick to play down talk of a move to Liverpool however.

Zielinski has been ever present for Napoli in the league this season, scoring three goals in his 15 games so far this season. He came on as a substitute during the club's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek, as the Serie A giants crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Zielinski has been with the club since 2016 after he joined from Empoli, but the 24-year-old is unsure whether he will commit his future to the club.





"I'm fine in Naples, I do not know if I will renew the contract," Zielinski said when speaking to gonfialarete.com (via Calciomercato).

He went on to address rumours of him moving to Liverpool in the near future: "My agent sitting next to the Liverpool officials? I do not know what they talked about, I do not think of my possible transfer that could have happened a few seasons ago."

Zielinski also had a chance to reflect on Napoli's Champions League exit in midweek, stating his disappointment at missing a chance to draw his side level on the night:





"On the chance wasted, unfortunately I did not see Hamsik behind me and I had a go. It's a shame because I was in a good position."

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

At 24, the Pole is coming up to the peak years of his career. It remains to be seen whether he sees himself being successful in Naples, or trying his hand at a new challenge elsewhere.