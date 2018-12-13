Tottenham 'Braced' for Summer Interest in Mauricio Pochettino as Real Madrid & Man Utd Circle

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly 'braced' for Real Madrid to show fresh interest in manager Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, with Premier League rivals Manchester United also continuing to be linked with the Argentine.

The 46-year-old guided Tottenham into the Champions League knockout rounds this week after masterminding a group stage comeback that was sealed with a 1-1 draw in Barcelona.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

His reputation is now such that a report from The Guardian claims it is an 'open secret' that Spurs 'expect a fight' to keep hold of Pochettino at the end of the season.

That is because Real are tipped to make a move and test Spurs' resolve to keep the boss, despite recently handing new coach Santiago Solari a contract until the summer of 2021.

United, meanwhile, will always seemingly not be far away from the gossip as Jose Mourinho continues to battle building pressure at Old Trafford - the latest setback saw a poor Champions League performance in Valencia cost them top spot in their group.

It was earlier this month that it was rumoured United were willing to spend £40m at the end of the season to break Pochettino out of his long-term Spurs contract. At the same time, sacking Mourinho could be cheaper thanks to an alleged clause centred on Champions League qualification.

That gossip was followed within a few hours of Mourinho's agent, Jorge Mendes, issuing a rare statement to the media claiming stories of a departure from Old Trafford to be 'totally untrue'.

"There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It's totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him," Mendes said.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)