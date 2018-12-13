Tottenham 'Braced' for Summer Interest in Mauricio Pochettino as Real Madrid & Man Utd Circle

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly 'braced' for Real Madrid to show fresh interest in manager Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, with Premier League rivals Manchester United also continuing to be linked with the Argentine.

The 46-year-old guided Tottenham into the Champions League knockout rounds this week after masterminding a group stage comeback that was sealed with a 1-1 draw in Barcelona.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

His reputation is now such that a report from The Guardian claims it is an 'open secret' that Spurs 'expect a fight' to keep hold of Pochettino at the end of the season.

That is because Real are tipped to make a move and test Spurs' resolve to keep the boss, despite recently handing new coach Santiago Solari a contract until the summer of 2021.

United, meanwhile, will always seemingly not be far away from the gossip as Jose Mourinho continues to battle building pressure at Old Trafford - the latest setback saw a poor Champions League performance in Valencia cost them top spot in their group.

It was earlier this month that it was rumoured United were willing to spend £40m at the end of the season to break Pochettino out of his long-term Spurs contract. At the same time, sacking Mourinho could be cheaper thanks to an alleged clause centred on Champions League qualification.

That gossip was followed within a few hours of Mourinho's agent, Jorge Mendes, issuing a rare statement to the media claiming stories of a departure from Old Trafford to be 'totally untrue'.

"There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It's totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him," Mendes said.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."