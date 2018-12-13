UEFA Investigating Allegations of Anti-Semitic Chanting by Chelsea Fans During Europa League Game

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

Chelsea have released a statement condemning the alleged anti-semitic chants that were sung during the club's 2-2 Europa League draw with Vidi on Thursday.

UEFA are currently investigating the allegations of anti-semitic chanting and the club has criticised any fan who was involved in the supposed singing.

The statement reads, as reported by the Mirror: "Antisemitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

"We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using antisemitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club."

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

Goals from Willian and Olivier Giroud earned the Blues a draw in Hungary after they fell 2-1 behind.

