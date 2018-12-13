Watford vs Cardiff City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Watford face Cardiff City on Saturday at Vicarage Road in the Premier League as both sides look to gather momentum over the Christmas period.

The Hornets have been disappointing in recent weeks and will be looking to end a run of six games without a victory when they play at the weekend.

Javi Gracia's side were denied what would have been their third away win of the season on Monday by Everton, who scored a 96th minute equaliser at Goodison Park.

Cardiff will be looking to replicate the form that they have shown at home this season when they make the long trip to Hertfordshire.

Neil Warnock's side have been dismal on their travels this season, losing six of their seven away games in the Premier League this season.

Last week's 1-0 victory over Southampton at the Cardiff City stadium was their third victory in a row in south Wales and moved the Bluebirds up to 14th in the Premier League table.

A victory for either side could prove vital in a period that often defines a season in England's top flight.

Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's game below.



Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15th December

What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Vicarage Road TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday/

BT Sport Score

Referee? Andy Madley

Team News

Watford will be without midfielder Etienne Capoue, who is serving the final game of his three match suspension for the red card that he picked up against Leicester City.

Tom Cleverly is also ruled out of Saturday's game as he continues his rehabilitation from an achilles injury suffered in the summer; whilst playmaker Will Hughes is a doubt after missing the Hornets' draw with Everton.

Winger Gerard Deulofeu could make his seventh start of the season after impressing as a substitute in recent weeks.

Cardiff are expected to be at full strength for their visit to Vicarage Road, with their entire first team squad fit and available for the game.

Top scorer Callum Paterson is expected to lead the line for the Bluebirds whilst the back four is likely to remain unchanged following last week's victory over Southampton.

Junior Hoilett could also feature against the Hornets but he faces stiff competition from the likes of Josh Murphy and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for a place in the starting eleven.

Predicted Lineups

Watford Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas; Doucoure, Chalobah, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Deeney, Gray. Cardiff Etheridge; Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Hoilett, Arter,Camarasa, Gunnarson, Murphy; Paterson.

Head to Head Record

Watford and Cardiff have never played each other in the Premier League with the last meeting between the two teams occurring in the Championship in 2014.





The Hornets beat the Bluebirds 4-2 in South Wales on that occasion, as they charged towards promotion to the Premier League.





Cardiff, however, lead the all time head to head stakes having won 22 of the 55 games played, whilst Watford have been victorious on 19 occasions.

Recent Form

After a promising start to the season which saw the Hornets win their first four games, Gracia has seen his side experience a slump in form in recent weeks. Having now gone six games without a victory, Watford are in need of positive result to gain some momentum over the Christmas period. Cardiff have started to settle into the hustle and bustle of the Premier League after failing to win any of their first eight games.





The Bluebirds have won their last three games at home and will be hoping that they can secure their first away victory of the season at Vicarage Road.





Here is how each team have performed in their last five matches:





Watford Cardiff City Everton 2-2 Watford (10/12) Cardiff City 1-0 Southampton (08/12) Watford 1-2 Manchester City (04/12) West Ham United 3-1 Cardiff City (04/12) Leicester City 2-0 Watford (01/12) Cardiff City 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (30/11) Watford 0-3 Liverpool (24/11) Everton 1-0 Cardiff City (24/11) Southampton 1-1 Watford (10/11) Cardiff City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (10/11)

Prediction

With both sides looking to build on recent performances in the Premier League, Saturday's game promises to be a tight affair as a win for either club could help shape the rest of their respective seasons.





Watford have been lacking goals in recent games, scoring just four in their last six outings whilst Cardiff have only managed 15 all season. Therefore, it is unlikely that Saturday's game will be a high scoring affair at Vicarage Road.





Three wins in their last five Premier League games will give Cardiff confidence that they can take something back to Wales, and they will be buoyed by Watford's poor run of results in recent weeks.



Caption this image from our Everton v #watfordfc Gallery.



See more here ⤵️https://t.co/oHL38m5PWJ pic.twitter.com/jsnhYnK428 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 12, 2018 In what will be a close game, both sides will cancel each other out and share the points.





Prediction: Watford 1-1 Cardiff City

