Watford vs Cardiff City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Watford face Cardiff City on Saturday at Vicarage Road in the Premier League as both sides look to gather momentum over the Christmas period.
The Hornets have been disappointing in recent weeks and will be looking to end a run of six games without a victory when they play at the weekend.
Javi Gracia's side were denied what would have been their third away win of the season on Monday by Everton, who scored a 96th minute equaliser at Goodison Park.
Cardiff will be looking to replicate the form that they have shown at home this season when they make the long trip to Hertfordshire.
Neil Warnock's side have been dismal on their travels this season, losing six of their seven away games in the Premier League this season.
Last week's 1-0 victory over Southampton at the Cardiff City stadium was their third victory in a row in south Wales and moved the Bluebirds up to 14th in the Premier League table.
A victory for either side could prove vital in a period that often defines a season in England's top flight.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 15th December
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|15:00 (BST)
|Where Is it Being Played?
|Vicarage Road
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Gillette Soccer Saturday/
BT Sport Score
|Referee?
|Andy Madley
Team News
Watford will be without midfielder Etienne Capoue, who is serving the final game of his three match suspension for the red card that he picked up against Leicester City.
Tom Cleverly is also ruled out of Saturday's game as he continues his rehabilitation from an achilles injury suffered in the summer; whilst playmaker Will Hughes is a doubt after missing the Hornets' draw with Everton.
Winger Gerard Deulofeu could make his seventh start of the season after impressing as a substitute in recent weeks.
Cardiff are expected to be at full strength for their visit to Vicarage Road, with their entire first team squad fit and available for the game.
Top scorer Callum Paterson is expected to lead the line for the Bluebirds whilst the back four is likely to remain unchanged following last week's victory over Southampton.
Junior Hoilett could also feature against the Hornets but he faces stiff competition from the likes of Josh Murphy and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for a place in the starting eleven.
Predicted Lineups
|Watford
|Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas; Doucoure, Chalobah, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Deeney, Gray.
|Cardiff
|Etheridge; Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Hoilett, Arter,Camarasa, Gunnarson, Murphy; Paterson.
Head to Head Record
Recent Form
|Watford
|Cardiff City
|Everton 2-2 Watford (10/12)
|Cardiff City 1-0 Southampton (08/12)
|Watford 1-2 Manchester City (04/12)
|West Ham United 3-1 Cardiff City (04/12)
|Leicester City 2-0 Watford (01/12)
|Cardiff City 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (30/11)
|Watford 0-3 Liverpool (24/11)
|Everton 1-0 Cardiff City (24/11)
|Southampton 1-1 Watford (10/11)
|Cardiff City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (10/11)
Prediction
Three wins in their last five Premier League games will give Cardiff confidence that they can take something back to Wales, and they will be buoyed by Watford's poor run of results in recent weeks.
In what will be a close game, both sides will cancel each other out and share the points.