Aymeric Laporte Insists His Continued Omission From French National Team Is 'Personal'

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has suggested that France manager Didier Deschamps has personal reasons for continuing to omit him from the national team squad.

The 24-year-old has been in superb form since his £57m move to City in January, but is surprisingly yet to make his international debut for Les Bleus. His last involvement with the national team came in March 2017, when Laporte was an unused substitute during a 2-0 friendly defeat to Spain.

In an interview with EiTB, Laporte admitted he is uncertain as to why Deschamps continues to overlook him. He said: "That question only has one answer: there is a coach and he doesn't call me, so I need to wait, to keep working and that's it.





"Of course I don't think it's because of a sporting issue, you'd have to ask him personally, I don't have anything personal against him, but if someone has a problem it's him and not me.

"I could be a world champion... but these are the decisions of the coach, who is not calling me for, I think, personal reasons, and I have to respect him.

"I'm not going to call him. Why? To slam him? No, obviously not. I'm still working in the club, playing at the highest level for this kind of thing [an international call-up]... the only person who can solve this is the coach."

In Laporte's absence, the likes of Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho and Olympique Marseille's Adil Rami have been involved with the national team.

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

Rami will turn 33 in late December, yet has been a regular part of France's squad in recent years and even went to the World Cup this summer, with Laporte forced to watch France's triumph from home.

With City, Laporte has made 23 appearances this season, 22 of which were starts. He has helped Pep Guardiola's side keep 11 clean sheets since the start of the campaign and has impressed considerably. With his unique blend of defensive vision and ball-playing abilities, Laporte has proven to be a key player for his club.