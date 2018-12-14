Claude Puel's Leicester Future in Doubt as Foxes Continue to Monitor Ligue 1 Winning Manager

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Leicester City are still monitoring Leonardo Jardim's situation, keeping current manager Claude Puel's future at the club very much in doubt.

The Foxes have had a decent start to the 2018/19 season and sit in ninth position, just four points off Manchester United who are in sixth. However, there have been persistent rumours that Puel is not safe in his job at the King Power Stadium.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

According to Le10 Sport, the Foxes are still monitoring Leonardo Jardim's situation after the highly rated Portuguese manager turned down the chance to manage Dubai based club Al Nasr.

It's understood that although there is interest in Jardim from Leicester's side, the east Midlands club would not be looking to make a move for the former Monaco boss in the near future. Instead they prefer to see how the season progresses under Puel, with Jardim considered an option if needs be.

It's been widely reported that the Portuguese is keen on a move to the Premier League at some point during his career, and he was linked with the vacancy at Southampton before Ralph Hasenhuttl took over at St.Mary's.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Leicester travel to Crystal Palace this weekend as they look to continue their push for European football. Whilst Puel may be aware of the threat that Jardim poses as a possible replacement should things go south for his side, his focus will be on getting the best out of his players as they travel to Selhurst Park.

