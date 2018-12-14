Cristiano Ronaldo Set for January Court Date as Spanish Tax Evasion Settlement Is Ratified

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear in court in Spain on 14th January as the tax evasion case against him from his time at Real Madrid reaches its final conclusion.





In 2017 Spanish prosecutors accused Ronaldo of defrauding the Spanish treasury out of close to €15m in tax between 2011 and 2014. In June of this year it was subsequently reported that the player and his legal team had reached an agreement over a fine and two-year prison sentence, to be served under probation as is the norm for such cases in Spain.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Procedure dictates that Ronaldo must still formally appear in court and AS reports that the hearing in January will see the 33-year-old officially found guilty. It also requires a judge to ratify the agreement reached between Ronaldo and the treasury.

AS notes that Ronaldo has already paid his fine, depositing as much as €13.4m in one go in August. But in the meantime his lawyer continues to renegotiate around the jail sentence, reportedly attempting to strike a deal whereby it is replaced with an extra fine of €375,000.

It is said that this trade has not yet been agreed to by the Justice.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Ronaldo left Spain after nine years in summer when he completed a €100m move to reigning Italian champions Juventus. He has made a promising start to his new chapter after scoring 11 goals in all competitions, while Juve have taken 43 points from a possible 45 in Serie A.