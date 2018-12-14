Gennaro Gattuso Admits Milan Deserved Europa League Exit for 'Incredible Naivety' in Greece

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Gennaro Gattuso blamed himself and his players after Milan were eliminated from the Europa League at the group stage with defeat to Olympiacos on Thursday.

Milan would have advanced to the knockout stages with a win, a draw, or a one goal defeat, but they were terrible in Piraeus and their Greek hosts deservedly advanced with a 3-1 victory.

The Rossoneri created plenty of chances but failed to force José Sá into many difficult saves, and Gattuso admitted that his side deserved to lose for showing such profligacy in front of goal.

"There's a lot of disappointment, but it's our fault," he said bluntly, quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio


"We have disappointed millions of Milan fans and we must not forget it. We can talk about it and discuss it for hours, but when you create eight chances in a stadium like that and then show such naivety, I think it's right that you go out."

Olympiacos' third goal came from a penalty, which was given by referee Benoit Bastien after he spotted Ignazio Abate holding Vasilis Torosidis' shirt in the box.

Torosidis may have gone down a bit easily, but Gattuso admitted that it was naive of Abate to give the referee a decision to make.

"Yes, the referee has penalised us, but let's look at ourselves: from my side and the players, we have to use our heads a lot more," said Gattuso.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

"We make stupid mistakes. We spend hours and hours practising for set pieces and I see incredible naivety."

This is the first time Milan have failed to qualify from a European group stage since the 2000/01 Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)