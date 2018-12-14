Huddersfield Town have been dealt yet another injury blow, with midfielder Danny Williams confirming he'll be out of action the next two and a half months.

David Wagner's Terriers have already had talisman Aaron Mooy ruled out until February this week after it was revealed the Australian had a serious knee problem, but the club are now facing a full on injury crisis in midfield after Williams confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he would be out of action for 10 weeks.

Out again... another 10 weeks. So so so disappointed that I can’t help the team and do what I love for another big period of time, but as always I’ll be fighting to come back as soon as I can! #Focused pic.twitter.com/RuyRSKs8TB — Danny Williams (@Chilliams19) December 14, 2018

The American midfielder only recently returned to the first team set up after an ankle injury sustained last season had kept him out of action for almost six months. Williams had been looking to nail down a place in Wagner's starting eleven following such a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but it's now apparent that he's set for another stint out of action.

Injuries to both Williams and Mooy, plus the absence of Abdelhamid Sabiri, have put the Premier League strugglers in a difficult spot with regards to their midfield, but manager Wagner - speaking in his pre-match press conference as quoted by Football365 - refused to bemoan his lack of luck.

“We will deal with our injury situation and we will need everyone in our squad," he said. "Injuries are part of the game. We are experienced enough to deal with it. We have to manage it. You always know it can happen, but now we have them in a short time, which is very unlucky.”

Huddersfield face Newcastle United this weekend in a clash that will have serious implications for how the bottom three looks at the end of the season. With both sides desperate for points, a win would be a big statement of intent for either side.