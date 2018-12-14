USA, Huddersfield Midfielder Danny Williams Out Injured for 10 Weeks

Huddersfield Town have been dealt yet another injury blow, with midfielder Danny Williams confirming he'll be out of action the next two and a half months.

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Huddersfield Town have been dealt yet another injury blow, with midfielder Danny Williams confirming he'll be out of action the next two and a half months. 

David Wagner's Terriers have already had talisman Aaron Mooy ruled out until February this week after it was revealed the Australian had a serious knee problem, but the club are now facing a full on injury crisis in midfield after Williams confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he would be out of action for 10 weeks.

The American midfielder only recently returned to the first team set up after an ankle injury sustained last season had kept him out of action for almost six months. Williams had been looking to nail down a place in Wagner's starting eleven following such a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but it's now apparent that he's set for another stint out of action.

Injuries to both Williams and Mooy, plus the absence of Abdelhamid Sabiri, have put the Premier League strugglers in a difficult spot with regards to their midfield, but manager Wagner - speaking in his pre-match press conference as quoted by Football365 - refused to bemoan his lack of luck.

“We will deal with our injury situation and we will need everyone in our squad," he said. "Injuries are part of the game. We are experienced enough to deal with it. We have to manage it. You always know it can happen, but now we have them in a short time, which is very unlucky.”

Huddersfield face Newcastle United this weekend in a clash that will have serious implications for how the bottom three looks at the end of the season. With both sides desperate for points, a win would be a big statement of intent for either side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)