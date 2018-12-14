Liverpool Launch New Limited Edition Blackout Shirt as Part of #ThisMeansMore Campaign

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Liverpool and New Balance have launched a limited edition 'Blackout' version of the Reds' 2018/19 home shirt, which the club describes as adding an 'effortlessly stylish twist' to the jersey.


A two-button collar gives the shirt a 'lifestyle look' and makes it 'even more wearable' for fans.

The shirt is launched as part of the club's new #ThisMeansMore campaign.

Image by Jamie Spencer
It features 'innovative NB DRY technology' that serves to wick moisture away from the skin to keep the wearer feeling dry and fresh.

Priced at £75, the shirt is available in limited numbers from the official club store.

On the field, Liverpool qualified for the Champions League knockout stages after beating Napoli on a tense night at Anfield midweek and moved top of the Premier League ahead of reigning champions Manchester City after beating Bournemouth last weekend.

Manchester United are the visitors to Anfield in Liverpool's next Premier League game.

