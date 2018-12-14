Liverpool Legend Graeme Souness Reveals His Pick for Premier League's Best Player

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has revealed that he would take Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard over Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah as the Premier League's best player.

Salah currently find himself joint-top of the league's goalscoring charts along with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and has silenced the doubters over any possible second-season syndrome.



However, despite the Egyptian's recent hot streak, former Liverpool player and manager Souness has claimed Hazard's consistency over a number of years marks him out as the Premier League's star player.





Speaking to the Daily Mail , Souness claimed: "If I could take one it would be Eden Hazard . I think Salah will be a better goal-scorer but in terms of all-round play (Hazard).

"Salah is fabulous but it's only his second year. Come back in five years. When you talk about those Liverpool greats, they had players who won everything. Some great team men, great goal-scorers, longevity."





He added: "This is only Salah's second season but I do believe he has the potential to be in that category."

The Egyptian arrived from Serie A giants AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and went on to enjoy a remarkable debut season at Anfield. The 26-year-old scored 44 times across all competitions in the campaign, with his tally of 32 goals in the Premier League alone earning him the Golden Boot ahead of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

