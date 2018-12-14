Liverpool Legend Graeme Souness Reveals His Pick for Premier League's Best Player

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has revealed that he would take Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard over Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah as the Premier League's best player.

Salah currently find himself joint-top of the league's goalscoring charts along with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and has silenced the doubters over any possible second-season syndrome. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, despite the Egyptian's recent hot streak, former Liverpool player and manager Souness has claimed Hazard's consistency over a number of years marks him out as the Premier League's star player.


Speaking to the Daily Mail, Souness claimed: "If I could take one it would be Eden Hazard. I think Salah will be a better goal-scorer but in terms of all-round play (Hazard).

"Salah is fabulous but it's only his second year. Come back in five years. When you talk about those Liverpool greats, they had players who won everything. Some great team men, great goal-scorers, longevity."


He added: "This is only Salah's second season but I do believe he has the potential to be in that category."

The Egyptian arrived from Serie A giants AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and went on to enjoy a remarkable debut season at Anfield. The 26-year-old scored 44 times across all competitions in the campaign, with his tally of 32 goals in the Premier League alone earning him the Golden Boot ahead of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Having struck the winner against Napoli in midweek to send Liverpool into the last 16 of the Champions League, Salah and the Reds will return to Premier League action when they take on arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)